-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.07. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

