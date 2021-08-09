$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.31 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

