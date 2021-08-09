$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

