$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

F remained flat at $$13.80 during trading on Wednesday. 925,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,719,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

