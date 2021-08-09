-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

