$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $530.43 million, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

