$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Insiders sold a total of 5,135,008 shares of company stock valued at $77,436,587 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,879,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

GDYN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

