Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZVO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Zovio during the first quarter valued at $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zovio during the first quarter valued at $1,654,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zovio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zovio by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zovio during the first quarter valued at $363,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

