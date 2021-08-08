Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Contrast

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 12 12 0 2.38 Vimeo 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $435.77, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 42.61 $672.32 million $2.36 162.49 Vimeo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 26.59% 36.26% 23.12% Vimeo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Vimeo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

