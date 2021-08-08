Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 7241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

