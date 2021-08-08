Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Zoetis by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $201.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

