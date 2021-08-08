Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 1,641,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.