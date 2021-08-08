Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,638,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

