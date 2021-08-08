Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.47 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $98.47 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00341147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.40 or 0.00823612 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,872,975,513 coins and its circulating supply is 11,581,508,360 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

