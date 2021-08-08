Zenfuse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $451,362.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $451,362.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00825707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00098918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00039723 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

