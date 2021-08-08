Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

ZEN opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.23. Zendesk has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,766.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,998 shares of company stock valued at $23,464,212 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

