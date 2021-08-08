Zeepin Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $428,686.56 and approximately $76,738.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00129702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.50 or 0.99758465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00790459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

