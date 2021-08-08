ZClassic Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $937.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00281282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00129771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00143247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,272,176 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

