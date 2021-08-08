Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €92.00 by Berenberg Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

