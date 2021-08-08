Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with the top line and the bottom line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an efficient supply chain mechanism spurs positive cash flow. An impressive performance in the automotive and heavy vehicle market continue to drive Sensata. With solid quarterly results, the company raised guidance for 2021. It is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to electric vehicles. However, market contraction due to the pandemic is a concern. High debt burden, forex woes and intense competition from low-cost suppliers, primarily based in China, along with seasonality factors pose challenges. High restructuring charges also tend to affect operational activities, thereby hurting its long-term growth potential.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

