Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to “Buy”

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

RCKY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

RCKY opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,813 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

