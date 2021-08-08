Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

