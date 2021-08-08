Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

