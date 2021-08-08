Zacks Investment Research Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Hold

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.