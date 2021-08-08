Zacks Investment Research Lowers Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

