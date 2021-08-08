Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Sell

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

