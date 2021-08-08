Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of SAR opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

