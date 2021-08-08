Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.