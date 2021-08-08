Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Hold

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

