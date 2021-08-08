Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ICAD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $2,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $7,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

