Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

