Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of COR stock opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

