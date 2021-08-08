Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 368,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

