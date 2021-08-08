Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

