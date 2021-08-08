Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,768,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after buying an additional 2,941,107 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

