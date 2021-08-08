Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.63. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

