Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.63. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.