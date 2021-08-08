Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.72 Million

Analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $663.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.20 million. Endo International posted sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Endo International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 8,528,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

