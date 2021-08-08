Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.15. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,393,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,721. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

