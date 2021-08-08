Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 415.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 2,906,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

