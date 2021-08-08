Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Prologis stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

