Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.59). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIDE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.93. 6,653,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505,074. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.