Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. KBR reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.65 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.