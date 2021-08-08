Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

