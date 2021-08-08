Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.03. 1,222,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,226. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

