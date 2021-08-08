Zacks: Analysts Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $18.10 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

