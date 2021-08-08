Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.