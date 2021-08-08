Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post $22.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.99 billion and the lowest is $22.52 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $94.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.74 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.82 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,796. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $145.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

