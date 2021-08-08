Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $875.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

