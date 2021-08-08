Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

