Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

